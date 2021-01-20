Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.49 Billion

Equities analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to post sales of $8.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.36 billion and the highest is $8.66 billion. 3M reported sales of $8.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $32.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.96 billion to $32.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.27 billion to $35.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

Shares of MMM opened at $169.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.95 and its 200-day moving average is $165.81. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $181.91. The firm has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,336 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,249,371,000 after acquiring an additional 108,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,135,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,145 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,013,000 after acquiring an additional 259,324 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

