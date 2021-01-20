Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. BRP posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

DOOO traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $71.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,786. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.32. BRP has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $70.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 3.04.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth $211,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

