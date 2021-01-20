Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $550.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,005,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.07. 1,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,439. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

