Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.64 Million

Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) will report $176.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.28 million and the lowest is $174.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will report full year sales of $711.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $709.00 million to $714.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $719.65 million, with estimates ranging from $717.71 million to $721.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital Corp. II.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSKR. Truist initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 1,600 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,628.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSKR. Investment House LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 9.1% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSKR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. 5,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,002. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

