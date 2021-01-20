Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to Post $0.49 EPS

Analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. GMS posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens cut shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Northcoast Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. GMS has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 2.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of GMS by 69.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of GMS by 253.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 136.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 703,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of GMS by 51.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 113,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

