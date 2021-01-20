Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Hamilton Lane posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.02 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

HLNE stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.32. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $84.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 105.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.