Zacks: Analysts Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will report sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.59 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on MDC shares. Zelman & Associates downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

NYSE MDC traded up $4.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $53.45.

In related news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 69.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the second quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the second quarter worth $33,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.