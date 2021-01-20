Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to announce $196.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.40 million to $217.30 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $528.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.80 million to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

NYSE NEX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 25,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,327. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $797.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 29.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,152,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,567 shares in the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 191.3% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 7,121,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,512,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 453,913 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 626,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 175,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

