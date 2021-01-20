Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $436.13 Million

Equities analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to announce sales of $436.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $451.30 million and the lowest is $423.60 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $224.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.30 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OPK stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.53. 85,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,927,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. OPKO Health has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $795,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,759,264.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,150,000 shares of company stock worth $4,065,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in OPKO Health by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

