Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Penn Virginia reported earnings per share of $2.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Penn Virginia.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. 371,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $180.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn Virginia (PVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.