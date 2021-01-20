Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to announce sales of $3.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $10.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 billion to $10.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.58 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on PHM shares. 140166 upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zelman & Associates cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.93.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45. PulteGroup has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

