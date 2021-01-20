Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $843.90 Million

Analysts predict that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will announce $843.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Toro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $869.20 million and the lowest is $827.50 million. The Toro posted sales of $767.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Toro will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Toro.

Get The Toro alerts:

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $98.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.55 and a 200 day moving average of $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The Toro has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $102.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Toro’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $103,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in The Toro by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $2,023,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.