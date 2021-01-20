Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.74. VEREIT reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.90 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho raised VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VER. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in VEREIT by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 308,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in VEREIT by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 217,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in VEREIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,013,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,855,000 after buying an additional 7,940,601 shares during the last quarter.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

