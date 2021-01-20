Zacks: Analysts Expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Post $0.86 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.24. Boise Cascade reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boise Cascade.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Boise Cascade stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.48. 17,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,165. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after acquiring an additional 346,610 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 315,245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Boise Cascade by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 134,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 104,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth $3,504,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.