Zacks: Analysts Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $668.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will announce $668.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $627.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $721.40 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $846.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.78.

CBRL opened at $141.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,555,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

