Zacks: Analysts Expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to Announce $1.22 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to post earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Essent Group posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Essent Group.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of Essent Group stock traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 880,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $238,142.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Essent Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Essent Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 60,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 142.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.