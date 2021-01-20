Zacks: Analysts Expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Evolent Health reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.52 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

EVH opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,185,000 after buying an additional 97,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,648,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,498,000 after buying an additional 161,389 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 926,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after buying an additional 71,590 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $10,381,000. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 365.8% during the third quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 755,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 593,329 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

