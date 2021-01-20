Zacks: Analysts Expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Post $0.83 EPS

Equities analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. International Paper posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

IP traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $50.97. The company had a trading volume of 156,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,310. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,017,000 after purchasing an additional 234,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,356,000 after acquiring an additional 641,405 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at $70,604,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 948,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,470,000 after acquiring an additional 35,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 777,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after acquiring an additional 70,721 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.