Zacks: Analysts Expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. TechTarget posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the third quarter worth about $115,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.12. 308,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,150. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.30 and a beta of 0.97.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.