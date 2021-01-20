Zacks: Analysts Expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. The Mosaic posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 179.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.89. 53,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,221,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Mosaic has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 74,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

