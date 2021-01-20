Zacks: Analysts Expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce sales of $18.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.97 million and the highest is $18.04 million. ViewRay reported sales of $16.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $56.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.53 million to $56.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $71.01 million, with estimates ranging from $66.32 million to $79.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 million.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $751.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in ViewRay by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,061,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 212,611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ViewRay by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 79,583 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in ViewRay by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 511,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ViewRay by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 108,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ViewRay by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 415,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 83,740 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

