Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) to Announce -$0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anchiano Therapeutics’ earnings. Anchiano Therapeutics posted earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Anchiano Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anchiano Therapeutics.

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anchiano Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANCN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,918. Anchiano Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Anchiano Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anchiano Therapeutics Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

