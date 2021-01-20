Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AzurRx BioPharma.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.35).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Dawson James cut AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AzurRx BioPharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of AZRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,499. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.18% of AzurRx BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The company's therapeutic products are administered to patients as oral non-systemic biologics. Its lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients.

