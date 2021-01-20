Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,342.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.43 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BIP opened at $53.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -196.63 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $56.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

