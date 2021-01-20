Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) will announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Empire State Realty Trust.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESRT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,380. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -940.06, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.