Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.26. North American Construction Group posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.84 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,078,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 284,400 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 517,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 271,588 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,053. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $329.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

