Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Post $0.93 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $126.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

SASR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. G.Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ SASR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,427. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,516,000 after acquiring an additional 599,088 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,228,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 143,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 108,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,368,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 55,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

