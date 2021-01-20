Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Brokerages expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to post $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

Waste Connections stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 131.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.25 and a 200-day moving average of $101.85.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCN. FMR LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,934,000 after acquiring an additional 189,886 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,213,000 after purchasing an additional 153,569 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,036,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,843,000 after purchasing an additional 146,250 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,750,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,227,000 after purchasing an additional 127,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,010,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,994,000 after purchasing an additional 116,209 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

