Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will report $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.27. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%.

WHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

WHF traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $13.46. 58,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $14.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 79,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 51,889 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

