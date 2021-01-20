Zacks: Brokerages Expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.97. CyrusOne posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 13,707.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,443,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,149,000 after buying an additional 3,418,575 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,121,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,597,000 after buying an additional 504,713 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,044,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,197,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,010,000 after buying an additional 413,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,167,000 after buying an additional 92,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

