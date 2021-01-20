Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Cytokinetics posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $7,757,172.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 484,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,746,947. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

