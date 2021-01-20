Zacks: Brokerages Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Post Earnings of -$1.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Galapagos posted earnings of ($1.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year earnings of ($6.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.26) to ($5.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.68) to ($3.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $168.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 70.67%.

GLPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Galapagos from $85.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $107.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.51. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $93.01 and a twelve month high of $274.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Galapagos by 265.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galapagos (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.