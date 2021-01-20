Zacks: Brokerages Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to announce sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $6.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPK. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after buying an additional 537,008 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 210,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 21,576 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $714,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 61,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $18.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

