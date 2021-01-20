Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post sales of $94.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $90.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $361.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.60 million to $361.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $389.90 million, with estimates ranging from $380.00 million to $399.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $94.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $829.03 million, a PE ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 169,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

