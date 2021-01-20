Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Announce $10.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to announce $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $9.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.54. Quidel reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 912%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $18.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.54 to $19.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $41.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.63 to $53.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.30 million. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.24. 1,012,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.02. Quidel has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $306.72.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total transaction of $852,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,329 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,441.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Quidel by 465.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

