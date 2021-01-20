Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Rapid7 reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.42.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $94.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average is $67.73.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $327,929.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,525. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.