Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will announce sales of $47.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.15 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $272.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 82.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $277.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.69 million to $293.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $464.80 million, with estimates ranging from $373.90 million to $640.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.71 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 60,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 73.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

