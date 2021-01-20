Zacks: Brokerages Expect Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telenav’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Telenav posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%.

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telenav from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of Telenav stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 281,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,763. The stock has a market cap of $228.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. Telenav has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telenav by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 216,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telenav by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 335,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Telenav by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Telenav by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Telenav by 657.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

