Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.82 Million

Analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will announce sales of $432.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $417.10 million and the highest is $437.60 million. The Manitowoc posted sales of $463.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.39. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of MTW traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,601. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. The Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $539.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 110,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

