Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) to Hold

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAMXF. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

OTCMKTS:BAMXF remained flat at $$83.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

