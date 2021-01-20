Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) to Hold

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.60.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $59,360.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 142,923 shares of company stock valued at $120,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

