Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised Installed Building Products from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.64.

NYSE:IBP opened at $115.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $121.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,188.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,591,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,390,000 after buying an additional 126,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,354,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 58.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 715,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,832,000 after purchasing an additional 263,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 211,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

