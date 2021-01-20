Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) to Hold

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on SCMWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded Swisscom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

