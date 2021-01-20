Zacks Investment Research Lowers Albany International (NYSE:AIN) to Hold

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Albany International stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,808. Albany International has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $78.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Albany International in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter valued at $226,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

