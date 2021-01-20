Zacks Investment Research Lowers GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) to Strong Sell

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

GFL has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $31.30. 383,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,333. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 205,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 60,698 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 2,382,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,652,000 after acquiring an additional 271,100 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

