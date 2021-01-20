Zacks Investment Research Lowers Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) to Hold

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Synlogic stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. 13,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,576. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.20.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the second quarter worth $157,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Synlogic by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

