Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) to Hold

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic and other diseases. The company’s lead product candidate consist AMT-101, which is in clinical stage. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is based in Calif. “

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Shares of AMTI stock opened at $37.03 on Monday. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $1,477,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $6,662,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth $940,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.