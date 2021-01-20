Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Hold

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

EDAP has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $5.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

EDAP stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 761,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,204. The firm has a market cap of $239.25 million, a PE ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.18. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 125.8% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 460,193 shares during the period.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

