Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to “Buy”

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investec lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of LYG opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 51,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 525,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.