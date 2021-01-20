Zai Lab Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,057 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,037% compared to the typical volume of 93 call options.

ZLAB stock traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,863. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.54. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $185.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,432,000. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 171,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

